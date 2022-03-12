Police officer rescues a cat from a 7-meter-high tree in Kanasín

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police responded to a call for support this Friday afternoon to rescue a cat named “Yumi” who had climbed a pine tree 7 meters high.

Kanasín, Yuc., March 11, 2022.- The corporation received a call from residents of Kanasin, stating that on the corner of Calle 6 and Calle 41, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood around 5:30 p.m., who reported that the cat had climbed a tree and could not get down.

Police officers arrived at the site aboard unit 0258, and with the help of a ladder and a grocery bag they managed to get the feline dwon the tree.

“Yumi” was handed over to its owner Antonio P.M., 28 years old, who thanked the uniformed police officers for rescuing his belobed cat.

