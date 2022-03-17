One Romanian and one Egyptian tourist are reported missing in Tulum, Quintana Roo

There are two missing foreigners in Tulum, the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) activated last Friday the Alba protocol for the prompt location of women in the Mexican Caribbean.
(Yucatán al Minuto).- In the state of Quintana Roo there are three missing foreigners, two women in Tulum and a man in Cancún, Quintana Roo. This would be the second foreign woman to have disappeared in Quintana Roo so far this year.
– Romania – Mirela Stefania Stanciu
– Egypt – Zein Ahmed Hani Mohamed Dakrouri
– Paraguay – Francisco Luis Alberto Talavera
The first female corresponds to Mirela Stefanía Stanciu, originally from Romania, was reported missing on February 13th in the Municipality of Tulum, in Quintana Roo, by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
The female from Romania who disappeared since February, Mirela Stefania Stanciu, 28 years old, activated the Alba Quintana Roo Protocol, under the alert number 31/ZN/2022, whose complaint was initiated on the 7th of March of this year.
The 28-year-old woman has brown eyes, light brown, broken and long hair, she is 1.60 meters tall, white complexion, approximately 51 kilograms and does not have any particular sign.
While Zein Ahmed Hani Mohamed Dakrouri, originally from Egypt, was reported missing since March 4th in the Municipality of Tulum, in Quintana Roo, by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
The female from Egypt who disappeared at the beginning of March,, Zein Ahmed Hani Mohamed Dakrouri, 26 years old, activated the Alba Quintana Roo Protocol, under alert number 37/ZN/2022, whose complaint was initiated on March 11th of this year.
The 26-year-old woman has dark brown eyes, brown hair, is 1.65 meters tall, light brown complexion, approximately 70 kilograms, with particular signs: Tattoo on her back of the Ying Yang symbol.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
