One more journalist gunned down in Mexico amid global criticism against AMLO’s government

The director of an online media outlet was murdered Tuesday in Mexico, the latest journalist killed this year in a country long considered the most dangerous in the world for journalists.
Police in the western state of Michoacan said Armando Linares, who ran the Monitor Michoacan website, was shot to death at a house in the city of Zitacuaro. Linares’s death came just weeks after Roberto Toledo, his colleague at Monitor Michoacano, was shot and killed.
Michoacan state has long been plagued by turf wars between local drug gangs. The Associated Press says Linares had revealed he had received several death threats after enrolling in a government-run journalist protection program.
Among the journalists killed in Mexico this year are Lourdes Maldonado Lopez, a veteran journalist who covered corruption and politics for several news outlets, who was found shot to death outside her home in the northern city of Tijuana in January; photojournalist Margarito Martinez, who was shot and killed outside his home in Tijuana several days earlier; and Jose Luis Gamboa, the founder and editor of an online news outlet, who was killed January 10 in Veracruz state.
The murders prompted the European Parliament to pass a resolution last Thursday urging Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to end his verbal attacks on reporters and to ensure their safety.
President Lopez Obrador angrily lashed out in response the next day, denouncing the statement as “slanderous” and accusing the parliament of having a “colonialist mindset.”
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pygmy killer whale ends up stranded in Dzilam de Bravo
A pygmy killer whale in very.
-
Hitman executes a client of ‘La Xtabay Bar’ in Cancún
The execution with a bullet to.
-
Progreso mayor visits Loncheria “La Yayita” to congratulate her for her great work
Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi visited Mrs..
-
Long weekend coming to Yucatán and all of Mexico
Students, teachers, and workers will be.
-
Merida paramedics save a baby who was choking in the San Benito market
Around 11:15 a.m., the Mérida Municipal.
-
Cholul residents protest due to the lack of water service
Residents of the Guadalupe neighborhood, from.
-
These are the new features of the Agustin O’Horan Hospital in Mérida Yucatán
The creation of the new Agustín.
-
Tourists in Mérida insist on not complying with sanitary measures against COVID-19
Employees of businesses in ‘Centro’ struggle.
-
Merida-Houston United Airlines flight schedule modified by daylight saving hours
On Monday, March 14th, the Mérida.
-
The Mérida Montejo Rotary Club prepares a new children’s recreation center
The president of the Mérida Montejo.
Leave a Comment