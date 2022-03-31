On April 4, the new office of the SRE will begin to operate in Mérida

The new offices of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) Yucatan, located in a shopping center, are not yet working, despite the fact that the old facilities closed their doors on Friday, March 25, it will be until next Monday, April 4, when the new office will open to the public.
(Sipse).- On Monday, March 28th, there was little movement in the new headquarters, because only the employees who are receiving training to provide better service to users attended, which, according to the authorities of these offices, on average will serve between 500 to a thousand people per day.
There were few people who came to this site in search of information or seeking assistance, employees stated that during the week there will be a person at the doors of this office providing all the details regarding the procedures necessary to process a passport.
The offices located in The Harbor shopping center have two thousand 28 square meters of service spaces, a playroom, a lactation room, a children’s area, and are equipped with 12 biometric stations that will allow greater user service.
It has modern facilities, in which 20 million pesos were invested, and they expect to attend up to 2,280 appointments daily, since before they only attended 240 appointments per day.
They will offer service to people from Yucatan, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca from Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The authorities have stated that the new facilities help to offer a better service and multiply up to ten times the number of daily appointments, which avoids the long wait for users, in addition to having a more comfortable, modern space with the necessary amenities. , becoming the second-largest office in the entire country.
It should be noted that from January 1 the usual adjustment of the price of the passport came into force, which were as follows:
3 years: 1,470 pesos
6 years: 2,000 pesos
10 years: 3,505 pesos
People over 60 years of age, people with verifiable disabilities with a medical certificate, and Mexican agricultural workers in Canada will be able to access a 50 percent discount in the processing of this document.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
