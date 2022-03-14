New Mérida-Guatemala air route will have a frequency of three flights per week

In order to consolidate the recovery of commercial air activity in the state, starting in April, the Mérida International Airport (MID) “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” will launch the new Mérida-Guatemala route.

(Sipse) The airline Transportes Aereos de Guatemala (TAG) will have a frequency of three flights per week and will help increase the number of international passengers arriving in the region.

Mérida, Yucatán.- In this regard, the general manager of the Mérida air terminal, Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, pointed out that after the airline managed to obtain the permits from the civil aviation authorities, and this new flight will formally start operations on April 1.

“There will be three flights a week, and the most important thing is that Mérida will have more international flights,” he pointed out.

CArrillo Maldonado indicated that at first, the company TAG Airlines requested permits to operate for three months on the platform and after that time, the corresponding evaluations are carried out to determine whether or not to increase the frequencies in their operations indefinitely.

He explained that the Merida Airport previously had a flight to Belize, so there are good expectations on the new Mérida-Guatemala route in terms of arrival of travelers.

