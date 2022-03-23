New Casino Games Released in 2022

It is undeniable how the pandemic has caused a lot of vast changes in our lives. Many of us have discovered different outlets on how we can find happiness, excitement, and joy during the lockdown. Although many establishments were forced to close due to financial constraints, many others have opened as new industries were able to emerge amidst the crisis.

One of the most notable industries that have emerged during the COVID-19 health crisis is the online gambling industry. According to finance.yahoo.com, the pandemic that we are currently facing has positively affected the demand for online casinos as the mobility of people was constrained at the comfort of their houses. Additionally, the online gambling industry has somehow positively affected the gap in the market’s need to fill their financial, social, and psychological crisis.

The new normal setup brought by the ever-changing society we live in has forced the gambling industry to shift to a more digitized one, resulting in an increase in the number of online casinos. In this article, we will be talking about some new casino games released in the year 2022. Additionally, let’s get to know the perks and the things to expect this 2022 from these games.

Ivip9

In a web page published by online casino Singapore , ivip9 was included on the list of the new emerging online casino platform that has up to SGD Bonus. Aside from the exciting bonuses rewards, you might get when you play is the assurance that it is a verified platform so you can assure your safety whenever you play.

8ACE

8ACE is an online casino that is based in Singapore and has been gaining traction recently due to its SGF588 bonus. On top of this exciting bonus is the highly reliable, trusted, and safe platform that offers an enormous number of casino games, giving you a a lot of options that you might choose from. After all, who wouldn’t want to have a wide selection of games, right?

This online casino is known in the Southeast Asian region. Aside from being tied and tested by players in Singapore, this online casino also offers a wide array of games you can choose from. Exclusive offers such as loyalty points and rewards, and bonuses also await you. So, if you’re up to level up your slot gaming, you might want to try 918kiss!

Bet Vision

If you’re looking for an excellent VIP offer, this is the best online casino site for you. Additionally, expect a 300 USD bonus from this site, as it is generous to all its players. Also, bet vision is known for its wide range of options when it comes to sports odds.

7 Fortune Frenzy

A lot of online casino gamers have always been attracted to playing slot games, right? Now, if you’re up for the best slot game, you might want to consider 7 Fortune Frenzy. This site offers more than 250 slot games that you might play. Aside from the big selection of games is the welcome bonuses that it offers.

European Blackjack

If you’re that type of player who puts a premium on the difficulty of the mechanics of the game you’re playing, blackjack might just be the perfect game for you! The game requires strategic moves to win. Moreover, the RTP of this game is 99.34%, giving you a real high probability of winning and getting the returns of the money you invest.

Book of 99

Well, we all know that a lot of us are playing to earn, on top of the excitement and the fun that we’re also expecting, right? Now, if you are a fan of slot machines and winning, trying Book of 99 should be your priority. The game offers an RTP of 99%, making it the highest RTP slot machine.

Indeed, these are just some of the few new games that we must consider this 2022. As online casino players become more and more engrossed in playing, it is important for us to also consider the pros and cons of engaging in online gambling. Although many of the gamers are playing because they are in search of fun, taking extra precautions should always be our topmost priority.

Before playing, make sure that the site or application you are entering is both verified and authenticated to avoid information fishing. Aside from this, before giving personal banking information, make sure to always double-check the verification of the game to avoid online fraud. Lastly, play to have fun. Never forget to have fun but also set your boundaries. Setting a limit should always be done to avoid overspending your budget. Working on a budget will make your online gambling experience much more fun as it will help you live within your means while enjoying.







