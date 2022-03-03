Navy Marathon is back in Progreso, Yucatan

After 2 years of not holding the Mexican Navy Marathon, the citizens of Progreso Yucatan are informed that this traditional 2022 Marathon will take place this year.

The 2022 Marina Marathon will be held on June 5 on the Progreso boardwalk and the departure times will be:

5:00 am Wheelchair Marathon.

5:05 am Marathon of 42 kilometers – 5:10 am relay.

6:30 am Half Marathon group 1

6:45 am Half marathon group 2

The starting point will be at the Chicxulub Crater Museum and to subscribe you can go to:

Salvador Alvarado Stadium

Kukulkan Sports Complex,

Refill & Reload

Planeta Marathon

From 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost of registration are as follows:

Introductory price: from February 15 to March 16

-Marathon and Half Marathon: $350.

-Relays $1600.

Presale price from March 17 to May 6

-Marathon and Half Marathon: $400.

-Relays $1800.

Sale price from May 7 to June 4

-Marathon and Half Marathon: $450.

-Relays $2000.

