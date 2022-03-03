Navy Marathon is back in Progreso, Yucatan

After 2 years of not holding the Mexican Navy Marathon, the citizens of Progreso Yucatan are informed that this traditional 2022 Marathon will take place this year.
The 2022 Marina Marathon will be held on June 5 on the Progreso boardwalk and the departure times will be:
5:00 am Wheelchair Marathon.
5:05 am Marathon of 42 kilometers – 5:10 am relay.
6:30 am Half Marathon group 1
6:45 am Half marathon group 2
The starting point will be at the Chicxulub Crater Museum and to subscribe you can go to:
- Salvador Alvarado Stadium
- Kukulkan Sports Complex,
- Refill & Reload
- Planeta Marathon
From 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The cost of registration are as follows:
Introductory price: from February 15 to March 16
-Marathon and Half Marathon: $350.
-Relays $1600.
Presale price from March 17 to May 6
-Marathon and Half Marathon: $400.
-Relays $1800.
Sale price from May 7 to June 4
-Marathon and Half Marathon: $450.
-Relays $2000.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Police operation leads to multiple arrests in Tulum
Seventeen people were arrested from the.
-
AMLO billboard in Merida: a flagrant electoral crime
A billboard was placed on Circuito.
-
More than 500 tons of garbage were generated during the weekend in Progreso
More than 500 tons of garbage.
-
In resolution to support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, three Republicans vote “NO”
The House passed a resolution on.
-
A sensitive sample of the artistic wealth and sustainability of Mexico
From tangled mangrove forests to historic.
-
Mexican Court Urged to Rule for Indigenous Mayan Youth in Constitutional Challenge to Massive Industrial Hog Operation
Public Health Experts, Conservationists Present Evidence.
-
“Women who inspire” a campaign to empower them in Yucatan
Making the work of this sector.
-
Mauricio Vila meets with the Minister of the Interior and other PAN governors
Mexico City, March 2, 2022.- Governor.
-
Two American citizens caught in Tulum with an arsenal
Authorities in the Mexican tourist town.
-
Many questions remain unanswered about San Jose de Gracia
SAN JOSE DE GRACIA, MICHOACAN (AP).
Leave a Comment