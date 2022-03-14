National Hipil Day is commemorated in Yucatan

Colors that highlight the beauty of Yucatecan women and take on a new meaning by remaining on the fabric, stand out in the Yucatecan hipil, clothing that, along with other similar ones in the country, has by decree national a date to celebrate its value in the Mexican tradition.
(GMMM) Mérida, Yucatán, March 7, 2022.- Every March 7, the Hipil is recognized in the Yucatan, a source of inspiration for artists, artisans, and artists, who capture the folklore and traditions of their communities with different techniques and styles
This iconic garment has different uses and symbolisms for each indigenous people that wear it.
The huipil or hipil, as it is customary to say in Yucatan, is the star in a free exhibition at the Great Museum of the Mayan World of Mérida (GMMM); in its permanent room, various types of embroidery will be exhibited, in the thematic tour “El Traje peninsular”, on Sunday, March 13, at 12:00.
For Yucatan, the garment consists of a hipil of linen cambric, made with fine silk cotton; featuring a wide square neckline, whose edges are linked in bright colors, most of them with the cross-stitch or xokbilchuy technique.
The Yucatan also has the gala suit called terno, made up of the doublet, which is the square lapel at the top; the hipil, which is attached to the neck of the first part and reaches the knee, and the fustán, which is adjusted from the waist, is placed below the rest and achieves that the extension reaches the ankles or the feet.
This set has been an inspiration for Alejandra Díaz Mariscal. Who is in the United States right now, promoting the exhibition with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta). The promotion involves photographs that portray Yucatecan women with typical clothing.
Díaz Mariscal’s project won the IV International Biennial of Contemporary Art of Argentina 2018.
Special mention should be made of the Youth and State Folkloric Ballets, which have hipiles of different patterns and styles, such as cross-stitch, handmade (chuuy k’ab) or always alive (x’manik’té), made by artisans from different Yucatecan municipalities, which allows this regional legacy to be in force in each of its presentations.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
