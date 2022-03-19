Musical group “Calibre 50” shoots its new video in Progreso and Las Coloradas

“Look at us Now” is the video that ‘Calibre 50’ group is currently shooting in Yucatan, and the locations are Progreso and Las Coloradas, according to publications on social media.

Mérida, Yucatán.- Calibre 50 is a Regional Mexican band founded in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa in 2010. Their style is Norteño-Banda, a hybrid of Norteño, which uses an electric bass or tololoche for the low notes and replaces it with a sousaphone, which is typically used in Banda music for the bass notes

Locals and tourists were amazed when they saw the members of ‘Calibre 50’, with their characteristic costumes and instruments, and their new vocalist Tony Elizondo. The group was photographed and the images were shared on social media, and made viral by their followers.

It is worth mentioning that in October 2021, Marco Antonio Solís, “El Buki”, premiered the video for his song “Qué ganas de verte“, which included scenes recorded in February 2021 in Mérida, in a Hacienda in the municipality of Tekit, also in Progreso, in the port of Yucalpetén, and the city of Valladolid.

