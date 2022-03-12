More than one million Ukrainian children have been separated from their parents

Ukrainian children are the main victims of the Russian invasion, with a million minors who have already fled their country, forced to be separated from their mothers and to learn how to deal with trauma.

(El Heraldo).- “At least 71 minors have been killed and more than 100 injured in Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive on February 24”, announced Liudmyla Denisova, head of human rights in the Ukrainian parliament.

On Wednesday, March 9th, the bombing of a medical center that housed a maternity and a children’s hospital in Mariupol left three dead, one of them a little girl.

The city of Lviv has become the main reception point for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, especially from the east of the country, towards Poland or other bordering countries, such as Romania or Hungary.

Among the more than two million Ukrainian refugees, considered the fastest advancing exile since the end of World War II, in 1945, at least one million children.

“My house collapsed, Misha and I are not afraid because we managed to get out of there, we hid in the bathroom,” said Sasha – a 7-year-old girl -, while his mother began to cry, while repeating that “we have no home anymore.”

Psychopedagogue Sergiy Kruglyk, 58, a volunteer at the Lviv station, says that the children “do not understand the journey they are taking with their mother and without their father, they do not understand the conditions in which they are living today”.

For example, after traveling some 1,200 kilometers from eastern Ukraine with his relatives’ phone numbers written on his hand, Hassan arrived safely in Slovakia.

At just 11 years old, he undertook the exodus alone from his home in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia because his mother could not leave his elderly mother. She put Hassan on a train hoping to keep him safe.

