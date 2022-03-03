More than 500 tons of garbage were generated during the weekend in Progreso

More than 500 tons of garbage were generated on the weekend due to the arrival of hundreds of visitors who decided to spend these days in the port and its surroundings.
The first square of the city and both “Traditional” and International boardwalks, were the points where there was a greater concentration of people, due to this the H City Council headed by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, created strategies so that both those spaces and all the, have the garbage collection service.
To keep the city clean, crews and compactor trucks carried out urban cleaning in walkways, main parks, and beaches, across the municipality.
Likewise, the population is invited to denounce if they see people throwing garbage in places not intended for it, they can report it to the numbers of the Ecological Police 969 103 62 86 or to their social networks such as Facebook.
You can also contact the Prolimpia Directorate, if you require any special service when the garbage exceeds the limit of two large bags, you can contact the PROLIMPIA Directorate, at the service number 9992 00 80 46, 969 688 1042, or 969 103 64 94.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
