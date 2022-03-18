More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán

In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified bodies in forensic services and mass graves, according to what was announced by the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas.
(SSP).- This figure is very low when compared to the number of unidentified bodies that currently exist nationwide, which are more than 52,000, according to data provided by the official, based on information from the “National Movement for Our Disappeared” (Movimiento Social por nuestros desaparecidos).
Alejandro Encinas stated in AMLO’s morning conference that the Mexican states with the most unidentified bodies are Baja California, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Sinaloa and Sonora, that concentrate 41,115 unidentified bodies, that is to say 80 percent of the total, which is a considerable amount.
Likewise, he explained that since 2019 an exercise was carried out to take a census of human remains and bodies that were found both in forensic services and in mass graves in the country, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.
“At that time we identified 37,000 unidentified people, 8,000 of whom were in forensic services and the rest in mass graves,” added the official at the morning conference on Thursday, March 17th.
As already mentioned, in Yucatan there are 412 unidentified bodies, which represents less than one percent of the national total registered.
