More than 2 thousand boats are expected to sail during Holy Week off the coasts of Yucatan

Maritime traffic is expected to reach the top of its capacity caused by boats sailing along the entire coast of Progreso

(Sipse).- Based on data estimated by the tourist marinas, authorities indicated that a transit of up to 2,500 sports and recreational boats is expected in Progreso and its beach communities during the next holiday season, which must navigate in compliance with security measures to avoid accidents.

According to the regional Captaincy, during this holiday season, a huge influx of people is expected in the port of Progreso and the beach communities of Chelem, Yucalpeten, and Chuburna Puerto, due to the high temperatures that have been recorded, which will definitely become the main incentive for property owners located on the beach and local tourism to visit the port.

Given this situation, the number of sports and recreational boats could reach the limit, and the 2,500 boats of this type that exist in this area of ​​​​the Yucatecan coast are expected to be in motion.

The regional Captaincy, based in Progreso, explained that the security operations are carried out at the exits of the shelter ports, where inspections are carried out on the security equipment that the vessels must have, in such a way that each one meets the necessary requirements to go out to sea.

The same institution recalled that among the basic measures to take care of safety when sailing are to have a maximum speed of 5 knots when leaving the sheltered ports; that the boats have a communication radio; and must be operated by trained personnel.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments