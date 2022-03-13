Migrants crucify themselves as a sign of protest in Tapachula, Chiapas

Latino migrants sutured their lips, crucified themselves and chained themselves outside the 36 Military Zone, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered his morning press conference on Friday, March 11th, to demand the delivery of humanitarian visas that allow them to continue their journey north.

Tapachula, Chiapas.- A group of more than 300 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador marched there, where some twenty men and women had their lips sewn up, while others were crucified and chained.

The foreigners demanded the delivery of documents to move on, they also demand the sale of immigration permits inside the INM regulation office to be investigated, and finally, they accuse the INM agents of destroying their humanitarian visa documents as they transit through national territory.

Carrying crosses and banners, men, women with their children, and older adults asked to be released from Tapachula, which “has turned it into an immigrant’s prison.”

“Freedom, freedom!”, “If AMLO is a good President, he must take care of the people!”, “Come out and talk with us, Andrés Manuel!” shouted the migrants accompanied by Irineo Mujica, leader of the Pueblos Unidos Migrant’s organization.

