Mexico’s migration institute suspends operations in Tapachula after violent episode

Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) said on Friday it has temporarily suspended operations in the city of Tapachula, in Chiapas, after some staff were injured in what was called a “violent” incident involving migrants.
(Reuters).- Tapachula, a city on the border with Guatemala, has been the site of previous clashes between authorities and migrants who are waiting for papers to be able to freely travel through the country.
The INM said some of its staff members were hurt in a “violent eruption” caused by “pseudo-leaders” among migrants. Some of the INM’s facilities were also damaged, it said in a statement.
Operations were suspended until further notice because the safety of its property and staff could not be assured, the INM said.-
Every year, hundreds of thousands of mostly Central American migrants flee violence and poverty but must wait for permits to cross Mexico and reach the United States, or responses to their asylum requests to stay in Mexico.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
‘Immersive Frida Kahlo’ an exhibition that explores the intimacy of the iconic Mexican artist
The legacy of world-renowned Mexican painter.
-
Vladimir Putin quotes JesusChrist in an attempt to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine
During a pro-war rally in Moscow.
-
Tulum expects 100 percent occupancy on Semana Santa
For the holiday season of Holy.
-
How much will it cost to clean up the historical monuments spray-painted by feminists?
Personnel from the National Institute of.
-
‘Wonder of the Seas’ arrives in Mahahual
After touching port in Cozumel last.
-
Campeche is an ideal destination for international tourism: Canaco
After the modification of the United.
-
Starting Monday, March 21st, all of Mexico will go green on the epidemiological traffic light
Starting this Monday, March 21st and.
-
‘Carrera del Mar’ will cross the Jurassic Trail in Chicxulub
Athletic and sport events are reactivated.
-
Yucatecan Researcher and Maya Artisan are recognized by International Magazine
The senior research professor at the.
-
They fled their country and now, Russians opposed to the war can’t get across the U.S. border
As the sun rose over the.
Leave a Comment