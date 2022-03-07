Mexico’s Lotería Nacional signs contract with IGT Global Solutions

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) said its subsidiaries, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT México Lottery, and IGT SME, have inked a new contract with Mexico’s national lottery, La Lotería Nacional (LOTENAL). Financial terms were not disclosed.

The company will provide lottery solutions and sports betting services in Mexico until Sept. 30, 2024.

IGT will deliver an integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, a communications network, and marketing services such as research and game planning.

The company will provide trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.

The services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,400 terminals nationwide.







