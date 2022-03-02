Mexico receives largest ever vaccine shipment

On Monday, March 1st, Mexico received 14,038,500 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, acquired through the Covax global initiative of the United Nations (UN). It was the largest shipment that Mexico has received during the health emergency.

Gobierno de México.- With this twenty-eighth shipment from AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company has delivered 103,318,000 doses, including pre-packaged doses and active substance to be packaged in national territory.

At 11:36 p.m., flight CLU 5566, from Amsterdam, with a stopover in Atlanta, United States, arrived at Terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) “Benito Juárez”. 48 elements of the Mexican Army participated in the arrival, transfer and reception of the vaccines.

Mexico has received 159,507,295 doses of packaged vaccines from pharmaceutical companies: Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research, CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Likewise, in Mexican territory, the Drugmex laboratory has packaged 14,024,840 doses of CanSino Biologics, and the Liomont laboratory has packaged 42,966,100 biologicals of AstraZeneca, which makes a total of 56,990,940 vaccines packaged in the country.

In total, from December 23, 2020 to date, 216,498,235 anti-Covid-19 biologicals have been made available to the people of Mexico.

