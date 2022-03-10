Mexico makes the list of top 15 places to retire in 2022

Live and Invest Overseas, a resource for people who want to live, retire, and invest overseas, recently released its annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire in 2022, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico came in at No. 2!
The index concentrates on 15 locales across 15 countries and provides specific information for retirees to make more informed decisions. Destinations are ranked based on 13 categories: cost of living, health care, entertainment, recreation, whether or not the English language is spoken, expat community, infrastructure (Internet, electricity, domestic access), access to North America, environmental factors, crime, real estate restrictions, residency, and taxes. Here is the list:
1: Comporta, Portugal
Cost Of Living: B+ (Monthly Budget: $2,935)
Health Care: A+
Crime: A
Taxes: B
Final Grade: A
2: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Cost Of Living: A- (Monthly Budget: $1,820)
Health Care: A+
Crime: B+
Taxes: B
Final Grade: A
3: Cayo, Belize
Cost Of Living: A (Monthly Budget: $1,588)
Health Care: D
Crime: B+
Taxes: A+
Final Grade: A-
4: Northern Cyprus
Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,180)
Health Care: A
Crime: A
Taxes: B-
Final Grade: A-
5: Paris, France
Cost Of Living: D (Monthly Budget: $4,202)
Health Care: A+
Crime: B-
Taxes: C
Final Grade: A-
6: County Clare, Ireland
Cost Of Living: B (Monthly Budget: $2,360)
Health Care: A-
Crime: A
Taxes: C
Final Grade: A-
7: Città Sant’Angelo, Italy
Cost Of Living: A- (Monthly Budget: $1,804)
Health Care: A
Taxes: B
Final Grade: B+
8: Salinas, Ecuador
Cost Of Living: A- (Monthly Budget: $1,893)
Health Care: B+
Crime: B-
Taxes: B-
Final Grade: B+
9: Phuket, Thailand
Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,190)
Health Care: A+
Crime: B-
Taxes: A
Final Grade: B+
10: Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,420)
Health Care: C
Crime: B-
Taxes: A+
Final Grade: B+
11: Santa Marta, Colombia
Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly Budget: $1,398)
Health Care: B+
Crime: B-
Taxes: B-
Final Grade: B
12: Kotor, Montenegro
Cost Of Living: A (Monthly Budget: $1,755)
Health Care: B-
Crime: B-
Taxes: B
Final Grade: B
13: Tierras Altas, Panama
Cost Of Living: B- (Monthly Budget: $2,749)
Health Care: B-
Crime: A
Taxes: A+
Final Grade: B
14: Istria, Croatia
Cost Of Living: B+ (Monthly Budget: $2,110)
Health Care: C
Crime: A
Taxes: C+
Final Grade: B
15: Ubud, Indonesia
Cost Of Living: A+ (Monthly budget: $953)
Health Care: C+
Crime: B-
Taxes: C-
Final Grade: B-
“Whether you’re seriously considering or just getting started, it is an opportune time to further explore retiring overseas,” said Kathleen Peddicord, Founding Publisher of Live and Invest Overseas. “With the current strength of the U.S. dollar, the opportunity is now to take your hard-earned retirement savings and extend them even further in another country, while also benefiting from warmer climates, lower costs of living, and endless access to adventure.”
“Moving to another country is a serious undertaking and one that we understand. With thoughtful surveys sent out to our readers, systematic measuring capabilities, and our personal experience of traveling to more than 75 countries, we’ve developed a transparent index that provides detailed information to help retirees make informed decisions for their future,” continued Peddicord.
About Live and Invest Overseas
Based in Paris, France and Panama City, Panama, LIOS is the leading resource for people who want to live, retire and invest overseas. Headed by Kathleen Peddicord and Lief Simon – who collectively have more than 40 years of experience visiting, living and investing in foreign countries – LIOS and its complimentary e-letter service, the Overseas Opportunity Letter, have more than 500,000 regular readers. More info available at liveandinvestoverseas.com
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Soccer 1980s superstar Tomás Boy dies at 70
Tomás Boy, who captained Mexico‘s 1986 World.
-
The mummies of Santa Elena, a little-known tourist attraction in Yucatán
In the Santa Elena Mummies Museum.
-
Women workers of the Municipal and Ecological Police recognized for their labor
During March 8, International Women’s Day,.
-
American patient who received 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
The first person to receive a.
-
Russia’s Aeroflot suspended all international flights
Russian national airline Aeroflot announced Saturday.
-
Delta now offers new plant-based meals on its flights
Delta Air Lines is debuting new plant-based.
-
‘I am scared to simply be a woman in Mexico’
Thousands of women took to the.
-
Police brutality in SMA during #8M march
At least one male and three.
-
US Overseas Security Advisory Council issues new Travel Advisory for Mexico
The United States Overseas Security Advisory.
-
Biden’s energy agenda would reduce oil demand
President Biden’s announcement that the United.
Leave a Comment