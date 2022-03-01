Mexican woman acussed of drug trafficking extradited to Peru

A Mexican woman has been extradited to Peru where she was wanted on drug trafficking charges. On Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported the extradition of María del Carmen Martínez Piña to Peru, “where she is required to stand trial for her probable responsibility in illicit drug trafficking.”

In February 2012, María “M” arrived at the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, on a flight from the City of Chiclayo, Peru. At that airport, she abandoned a suitcase that she registered in her name, which contained a package of cocaine.

The luggage records and airport security camera recordings allowed María “M” to be identified as the person who left the bag, however, she could not be arrested because she immediately fled to Mexico.

“In compliance with the Extradition Treaty signed between Mexico and the Republic of Peru, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), extradited to the government of that country a person of Mexican nationality required by the Segunda Sala Penal Liquidadora de la Corte Superior de Justicia del Callao in Peru for drug dealing and illicit drug trafficking,” the agency reported.

