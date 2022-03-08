Mexican actress  Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault spotted at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week with their daughters

The Pinaults rocked a dark color palette, but Salma added some color with an unbuttoned blue shirt over a black dress
They are a happy and fashionable family! Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault bring their daughters Valentina Paloma and Mathilde to the Balenciaga show during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
The Pinaults rocked a dark color palette, but Salma added some color with an unbuttoned blue shirt over a black dress. The family outing comes after Hayek’s nerve-wracking moment when presenting a SAG Award to Michael Keaton, and he was nowhere to be found.
While inside the event, the 55-year-old Mexican actress wrapped with Ukraine’s colors and posed for a photo with Kim Kardashian.
Balenciaga’s creative director Demna used the anticipated show to pay tribute to Ukrainians, create awareness about climate change and tap into virtual reality.
The designer also comes from a country that saw heavy fighting. As reported by CNN, he was born in Sukhumi, a city in Georgia that experienced critical moments during the country’s civil war in the early 1990s.
