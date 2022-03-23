Mérida will host the 8th international academic symposium at the UADY

With the motto “Teaching and academic life before, during and after the Covid-19 contingency”, education specialists and researchers will hold the 8th International Symposium at the UADY in Mérida Yucatán on March 23rd, 24th and 25th.

(siduyuc).- Pedro Sánchez Escobedo, who participates in the organizing committee, pointed out that the objective of this symposium is to disseminate the most recent research results on teaching and academic life, before, during and after the Covid-19 contingency. It also aims to strengthen collaboration between academics, students, research groups and institutions.

He stressed that the event will be held at the Faculty of Education of the Autonomous University of Yucatan in mixed mode and practicing teachers from all disciplines, researchers in the field of education, professionals in the field of education and university and normal education students.

He reported that the topics included in this event range from didactic aspects, through information technology, evaluation and educational policy management. In addition, mental health and education in times of pandemic, emerging issues such as: teaching and learning modality, lessons learned in the pandemic, new professions in upper secondary and higher education, among others.

The 8th Symposium integrates a program of 18 master conferences where the exhibition stands out: Title: “Higher education in post-pandemic times, times of reflection and readjustments”, by researcher Miguel Ángel Zabalza Beraza of the Santiago de Compostela University, Spain, too, Title: The evaluation of teaching: much more than a technical-instrumental framework by Frida Díaz Barriga Arceo, specialist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Speakers from Spain, Cuba, Chile, the United States and Mexico participate in the master conferences and exhibitions, where they will offer a wide range of topics related to education and its conditions and circumstances after the times of the pandemic.

Among other activities, this event includes a panel of experts, workshops, cultural activities, round tables and the presentation of short films.

The campus of Social Sciences and Humanities of the UADY will receive up to 20 people in face-to-face activities and 30 in total in a hybrid way in the workshops that will be held during the symposium.

Visit the portal: https://www.siduyuc.com/ to see the topics, schedules and conferences, exhibitions and extra ordinary activities that complement this symposium.

