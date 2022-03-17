Mérida Strengthens the Academic Training of its Municipal Police Officers

In order to strengthen and promote the professionalization of the agents of the Municipal Police of Mérida, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha inaugurated the training course known as: “Public Security within the framework of the Culture of Legality and promotion of Human Rights for crime prevention”.

At the event, which was held in the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Yucatan, the Councilman stressed that these actions are the result of the sum of efforts between the City Council and the Judiciary that coincide in the same desire to provide a better service. of public safety to citizens, through the professionalization of the municipal corporation.

“Together with the Superior Court of Justice, we transform the word pledged into deeds and, before the citizens, to whom we owe ourselves, we reiterate our commitment to continue being a close government, which listens and generates citizen participation in making its decisions,” the mayor said in his particular style.

Barrera Concha reported that with these workshops given by the Superior Court of Justice, the goal is to benefit 100 officers of the Municipal Police and qualifying judges of Mérida, in addition to administrative personnel.

In this framework, the Municipal President delivered 32 certificates to the first group trained in these workshops and extended congratulations to the other 22 officers of the Municipal Police who will be part of the second group that will enter training in the coming days.

In his message, Ricardo Ávila Heredia, president of the Superior Court of Justice and of the Council of the Judiciary of the Judiciary of the State of Yucatán, congratulated the Municipal President for promoting actions that keep Mérida as one of the safest cities in Mexico and the world.

Likewise, he promised that the State Judiciary will continue to carry out actions and unite institutional efforts that contribute to the well-being of the entire society.

“Mr. Municipal President, I am convinced that the agreement will produce many more actions, for which I thank all of you for your commitment so that this initiative has results that contribute to the excellence of the service we provide to the citizens with all our effort and with all our efficiency”, he expressed.

For his part, Luis Felipe Esperón Villanueva, magistrate of the Collegiate Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Yucatán and liaison and coordinator of this training course, recognized the initiative of Mayor Renán Barrera for carrying out this type of collaboration agreement that seeks the culture of legality and a vision in the promotion of human rights for the prevention of crime in the Municipality of Mérida.

