Mérida one the 15 most expensive cities in the country

The Yucatecan capital registered it’s fifth consecutive month with an inflation rate above 6%

(INEGI) .- Low-octane gasoline, air travel, lemons, onions, beef and chicken, LP gas, eggs, domestic service, and detergent were the products and services that had the most impact on inflation in February in the city of Mérida which reached 7.45 percent.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), through the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), reported that during the first two months of the year, the Yucatecan capital was among the 15 most expensive cities in the country.

Meanwhile, Mérida registers its fifth consecutive month with the inflation rate above 6 percent, since in October 2021 there was a record of 6.15 percent, November, 6.47; December, 7.04; and in January 2022 inflation reached 7.10 percent.

Inflation was pressured by the increase in lemon prices, 15.71 percent; LP domestic gas, with 5.70; chicken, 3.61; torterías and taquerías with 1.61, low-octane gasoline with 1.05 and beef with 1.40 percent.

At the national level, inflation accelerated in the second month of the year and reached 7.28 percent, well above the forecasts that estimated 7.10 percent.

Other agricultural products that observed significant increases were shrimp, 13.63 percent, other shellfish, with 13.98; chicken, 13.57, and fish 12.01. Many of these increases are due to the approaching period of Lent and Easter.

The underlying price index, which is the one that excludes high-cost volatility products from its accounting, had an annual variation of 6.59 percent, the highest since June 2001, when it registered 6.70 percent.

Inside, the prices of services accelerated and stood at 4.62 percent at the annual rate, it’s the highest level since there are figures by the agency, that is, since August 2011.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism in Small (Canacope), Jorge Cardeña Licona, commented that the first two months of the year have been very difficult, one of the most complicated remembered by both small vendors and the sector itself. workers, and that the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to it becoming heavier.

He pointed out that the increase in the price of products and services also hit the payment sector for electricity, rents, and suppliers, which will cause the definitive closure of businesses in the first quarter of the year.

