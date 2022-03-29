Mérida Airport starts the week with great mobility and everything on schedule

The only delay so far has been flight 821 heading to CDMX due to aircraft maintenance; the rest of the flights are expected to proceed normally.

(TYT).- Mérida International Airport reports the departure of flight 821 bound for Mexico 49 minutes late, due to aircraft maintenance, that is the only flight delayed so far this week.

Being the second to take off, the first was Volaris 266 to Oaxaca, which arrived as 448 from Tijuana and returns as Flight number 267 at 09:30 am, leaving for Tijuana at 10:00 am.

Between 07:00 and 16:00 hours, 22 departure flights and 12 arrival flights are scheduled.

The next aircraft to land is Volaris 572 at 07:00 a.m. from Mexico and Aeroméxico 820 at 08:00 a.m. also from the country’s capital, followed by Volaris flights 201 and Viva Aerobús at 11:00 a.m., of the same route mentioned above; and Flight 4280 of Viva Aerobús that arrives from Monterrey. The rest arrive or leave between 10:10 and 18:00 hours.

