Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists

After the murder of the director of the Monitor Michoacán Portal, Armando Linares, the collaborator of this news outlet from the city of Zitácuaro, Joel Vera López, announced the closure of this news website.
(La Jornada) Morelia, Michoacán.- Through his Facebook account, on behalf of the entire team, Vera López condemned the murder of Linares López, who was gunned down in his home on March 15th, and also criticized the Special Prosecutor’s Office for not dealing with crimes committed against freedom of expression, and for not having acted in time since they knew about the threats.
“The authorities must act promptly and not wait for a journalist to be assassinated as happened with our collaborator Roberto Toledo Barrera, killed on January 31st of this year,” Joel Vera said.
He also criticized the state government and the State Attorney General’s Office because they were aware of the harassment and attacks on freedom of expression, and their only response was only a statement, more than a month after Toledo’s murder.
He reproached the Zitácuaro city council for its neglect of the crisis of violence that is being experienced in that municipality in the east of the state of Michoacan, and accused the city council of reacting to criticism in the face of clear evidence of corruption.
“We inform the audience that Monitor Michoacán will no longer operate. It has become clear that our work made many in power uncomfortable, we will continue to demand justice from the authorities for the deaths of our collaborators Roberto Toledo Barrera and Armando Linares López,” Vera López concluded
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Three pygmy killer whales and a dolphin landed in less than a week on Yucatecan shores
In less than a week, four.
-
Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan
The Progreso City Council, through the.
-
More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified.
-
Russian model who criticized Vladimir Putin on social media is found dead inside a suitcase
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been.
-
100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico
It was the municipal government that.
-
Family experiences moments of anguish after sharks approached their boat (Watch Video)
A video went viral on social.
-
AMLO announces helicopter transfer service from CDMX Polanco neighborhood to the AIFA
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Xi Jinping has told Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his.
-
Louisiana baby found alive after spending the night in an open field
A missing 8-month-old is safe and.
-
Donald Trump says that if he runs for the presidency in 2024, Mike Pence won´t be his mate
If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024,.
Leave a Comment