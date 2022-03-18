Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists

After the murder of the director of the Monitor Michoacán Portal, Armando Linares, the collaborator of this news outlet from the city of Zitácuaro, Joel Vera López, announced the closure of this news website.

(La Jornada) Morelia, Michoacán.- Through his Facebook account, on behalf of the entire team, Vera López condemned the murder of Linares López, who was gunned down in his home on March 15th, and also criticized the Special Prosecutor’s Office for not dealing with crimes committed against freedom of expression, and for not having acted in time since they knew about the threats.

“The authorities must act promptly and not wait for a journalist to be assassinated as happened with our collaborator Roberto Toledo Barrera, killed on January 31st of this year,” Joel Vera said.

He also criticized the state government and the State Attorney General’s Office because they were aware of the harassment and attacks on freedom of expression, and their only response was only a statement, more than a month after Toledo’s murder.

He reproached the Zitácuaro city council for its neglect of the crisis of violence that is being experienced in that municipality in the east of the state of Michoacan, and accused the city council of reacting to criticism in the face of clear evidence of corruption.

“We inform the audience that Monitor Michoacán will no longer operate. It has become clear that our work made many in power uncomfortable, we will continue to demand justice from the authorities for the deaths of our collaborators Roberto Toledo Barrera and Armando Linares López,” Vera López concluded

