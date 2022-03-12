Mauricio Vila presents to the CCE of Puebla the competitive advantages that Yucatan has to offer

During a meeting with members of the Puebla Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Yucatan Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal explained the characteristics that make the state the best place to live and invest.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 11, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal praised, before members of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of the state of Puebla, the competitive advantages and what is being done in Yucatán, to keep it as an ideal place to live and attract investments, which generate more and better jobs for families.

At the meeting, held at the International Congress Center (CIC), the Governor, accompanied by the leader of the CCE of Puebla, Ignacio Alarcón Rodríguez Pacheco, explained the benefits that the state offers for the arrival of new investment plans, the panorama of economic recovery and the strategic projects that are detonating in the territory.

In turn, Rodríguez Pacheco recognized the work of the Government of Vila Dosal during these 3 years; he highlighted the actions of security and economic development, and proposed a strategic proposal for commercial exchange between both regions, in order to accelerate their reactivation; With the aim of promoting tourism and investment, he reiterated that his administration is fully willing to generate joint programs to increase job creation.

“Yucatan is making progress in becoming a state that is very interesting to invest in, as a result of the public policy of its state government, which seeks sustained development and long-term balance, in order to boost economic growth and strengthen the social fabric,” he asserted.

For his part, Horacio Peredo Elguero, vice president of the CCE of Puebla and National Councilor of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), highlighted the planning and management work of Governor Vila Dosal, which has had a positive impact in the region, with important projects that generate benefits for the development of the state and the wellbeing of Yucatecan families.

“What is happening in Yucatán is because there is a Government with a vision for the future, a Governor who has the conviction to build, for a better, more participatory Yucatán and Mexico, and that is how the people we need in the country are, Mexicans with the willingness to continue building a better future for all”, Vila Dosal continued.

Similarly, Alfredo Rivera, from the Puebla Advisory Council, highlighted the way in which Vila Dosal has defended the interests of Yucatecans, which positions him among the best governors in the country, for promoting an administration that works hard and reinvents itself to face the challenges, but thinking of all its inhabitants. “It is a very laudable job, and that work and interest in doing things well is what the country needs and will need in the future,” he stressed.

In his presentation, the Governor spoke about the efforts that have fostered the ideal conditions so that more and more firms come to invest in the state, generating jobs and well-being, and that characterize the state as having the best climate for doing business in the country. In addition, he pointed out that he already has achieved more than 100 billion pesos in investments, by important companies, such as Amazon, Accenture, Fincantieri, Tesla and the Yucatan Sustainable Stadium, among others.

“Despite the challenges that the state has faced due to the pandemic and weather phenomena, he affirmed that it is recovering and, as an example of this, the jobs that were lost due to the health contingency crisis were overcome; there is a new maximum number of people registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute, with 397,354 people officially insured as of December 2021. Besides, we are the state with the lowest unemployment rate, and in the third quarter of last year, a growth of 8.5% was registered, higher than the national, of 5.6% according to the Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi)”, Vila explained.

The Yucatecan governor also abounded on what is being done to preserve the peace and tranquility that characterize the state, such as the commitment to the acquisition of new technologies to strengthen video surveillance, and improve the coordination and prompt response of the State Police, through the Yucatán Seguro scheme.

Convinced that, by improving the living conditions of the population and covering their basic needs, they are encouraged to endure in their careers, he recalled that a special plan was implemented, which made the Yucatan the only state in the country where police officers can access to credits from the Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit), and their children are granted scholarships for 100% registration and tuition, with a bimonthly support of 1,600 pesos, if they prove their admission to any private or public university.

