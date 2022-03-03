Mauricio Vila meets with the Minister of the Interior and other PAN governors

Mexico City, March 2, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, in his capacity as president of the National Action Governors Association (GOAN), met with the head of the Interior Ministry (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, with whom he agreed to continue joining efforts to provide care and follow-up on priority issues that contribute to the well-being of families, not only in the states that make up this organization but throughout the country.

During this meeting, Vila Dosal, accompanied by the Governors of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo, Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri González, Durango, José Rosas Aispuro Torres, and Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, reviewed together with López Hernández the different strategic and infrastructure development projects that are carried out in the states within the GOAN.

The Governor explained the importance of projects such as the modernization and expansion of Puerto Progreso and the arrival of the Italian naval giant Fincantieri, which will promote economic growth and job creation for Yucatecans.

Vila Dosal and the federal official reiterated their willingness to maintain a permanent dialogue and the commitment to continue promoting together plans and actions that contribute to the development of the country and to the improvement of the quality of life of Mexican families.

The Governor emphasized the need to promote strategies that allow reactivating the economy in Mexico through the arrival of more investment projects, for which he invited to continue implementing coordinated actions between the states of the Association and the Federal Government, especially, in terms of security and legal certainty.

Vila Dosal declared that the states that belong to the GOAN endorsed their collaboration with the Federation to defend freedom and strengthen democracy in the country.

Finally, the Governor and the head of the Segob endorsed the joint work to continue advancing on important projects such as the Maya Train, in the case of Yucatan.

