Mauricio Vila is elected as president of the group in defense of the climate, jungles, and forests GCF

The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila, was elected as president of the Governors’ Working Group on Climate, Jungles and Forests (GCF), during the 12th Annual Meeting of that organization that took place in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil , with the participation of representatives from America, Asia, Europe and Africa participate.

(GCF).- Along with Mauricio Vila, the governor of San Martín, Peru, Pedro Bogarín Vargas, was elected vice president. In addition, with the election of the Yucatecan governor as president of the GCF, Yucatan becomes the venue for the next meeting of the Group, to be held in January 2023.

After his election as chairman of the Governors’ Working Group on Climate, Jungles and Forests, an action in recognition of the work and actions in favor of the environment, Governor Mauricio Vila expressed his gratitude to everyone for their trust on him.

“In Yucatan and Mexico, we will keep working tirelessly so that our regions continue to implement sustainable policies, strategies and actions for the benefit of our future generations. And this vision will be the one that we will transmit from the GCF presidency to represent the ideals of all of them”, he pointed out.

On the second day of activities of this international meeting, Mauricio Vila and the rest of the members of the GCF also signed the Manaus Action Plan, a document that will have as axes: Knowledge, technology and innovation; Governance and public policies; Populations and communities; and Financing.

With the signing of this document, the GCF seeks to renew the commitment to reduce deforestation by 80 percent compared to current levels by 2030, as long as sufficient financing and long-term support.

This is a commitment to provide a substantial portion of any pay-for-results funding received to Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) within states and provinces is also renewed.

The Manaus Action Plan points out that the new forestry economy must work, first of all, for the people and communities of the states and provinces. This includes people who live in our forests and jungles, and also those who live in cities and towns.

It must be remembered that this organization is made up of 38 states and provinces from 10 countries that together comprise 100 percent of the Brazilian Amazon; 60 percent of Indonesia’s forests; 85 percent of the Peruvian Amazon and 65 percent of the jungles and tropical forests of Mexico, which share the same challenges: to achieve the rational and sustainable use of their natural resources and the development of indigenous etnic groups.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments