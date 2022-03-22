Mauricio Vila Dosal attended the inauguration of the AIFA

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on this day at the start of operations of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), located in the municipality of Zumpango, State of Mexico.
Together with the president’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, and the head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, the governor also witnessed the unveiling of the commemorative plaque for the delivery of this air terminal, which comes to form the comprehensive airport network of the metropolitan area of the Valley of Mexico, together with the International Airports of Mexico City (AICIM) and Toluca.
In this context, Vila Dosal affirmed that the Felipe Ángeles International Airport is a very positive and necessary work for the country, since it strengthens Mexico’s airport infrastructure.
In this sense, the governor reiterated that in Yucatan they are working in coordination with the Federation to promote important projects that will benefit Yucatecan families, such as the Maya Train, the modernization and expansion of Puerto Progreso and the construction of a park in Mérida’s La Plancha.
“Today, what people want are results and the best way is to work in coordination with the 3 levels of government and that is what we are doing in Yucatan,” he concluded.
The Yucatecan capital is one of the destinations with connectivity from the Felipe Ángeles Airport and this day, at 2:53 in the afternoon, Mauricio Vila departed from this airport on flight 874 bound for Merida operated by Aeroméxico Connect.
In addition to Mérida, this new air terminal also has connections with Villahermosa, Guadalajara, Cancún, Tijuana and Monterrey, as well as an international flight to Caracas, Venezuela, operated by Conviasa.
“With the AIFA, the country increases its national infrastructure and strengthens its competitiveness, meeting the growing demand for commercial passenger and cargo aviation”, Vila Dosal said.
During the ceremony, Vila Dosal witnessed the interpretation of the General Felipe Ángeles March by the Sedena Music Band accompanied by children’s and youth groups from various states of the country.
It must be remembered that Yucatan has become a benchmark in the aerospace industry and the professional quality training of pilots, not only in Mexico, but throughout Latin America and North America, with the arrival of the world’s leading aeronautics company, Airbus in Yucatan. , when Governor Vila Dosal inaugurated the first “Heliescuela” Helicopter Pilot Education and Training Center in the southeast of the country.
As part of the alliance between Yucatan and the French company, as a result of the constant efforts of Vila Dosal, in December of last year, said academy was inaugurated at the Mérida International Airport, from where training is provided to students, not only from the state, but throughout the country, Latin America and North America, with the latest technological advances and the most demanding standards in security issues.
Other Governors that attended the inauguration event are Alfredo del Mazo of the State of Mexico, Omar Fayad Meneses, from Hidalgo; and the Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, among others.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
