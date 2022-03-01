Massive events allowed in Yucatan at 60% capacity

With the change to green in the state epidemiological traffic light, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) reported that as of tomorrow, March 1, massive events will be activated in the state and the capacity will also increase in social events, such as weddings. , all of this respecting the protocols and sanitary measures to continue taking care of the health of the Yucatecans.

The state agency specified that massive events that take place outdoors are authorized with 75% capacity; while those that take place in closed spaces can be done with a capacity of 60%.

In the case of social events, such as weddings, XV years and the like, the state health authorities indicated that they will go from being able to have a capacity of 60% to 75%. On the other hand, those who organize themselves in closed places will increase their capacity from 40% to 60%.

The SSY reiterated that these measures are given after the important progress that we have achieved together in vaccination against the Coronavirus, which has been reflected in the decrease in complications and deaths; as well as in the change to green in the state epidemiological traffic light.

However, the state Health Secretariat reiterates that this progress in safe economic reopening in Yucatan is taking place and will continue to take place as long as the epidemiological conditions allow it. He also recalled that the use of face masks remains mandatory for the entire population, including those already vaccinated.







Comments

comments