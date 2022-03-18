March 18th, Oil Expropriation Day is celebrated in Mexico

Mexicans remember Oil Expropriation Day (Día de la Expropiación Petrolera) as the day that the country’s oil fields were nationalized on March 18, 1938.
Is Oil Expropriation Day a Public Holiday?
Oil Expropriation Day is not a public holiday. Businesses have normal opening hours.
Celebrate Oil Expropriation Day
Some Mexicans in the oil and gas industry celebrate Oil Expropriation Day with events to honor the sovereignty and national ownership of oil resources.
Public Life
Oil Expropriation Day is a national observance in Mexico.
About Oil Expropriation Day
With oil being one of Mexico’s important resources, Mexican president Lázaro Cárdenas nationalized all oil reserves, facilities and oil companies on March 18, 1938. This was done in the best interest of Mexicans. Mexican state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) was established shortly after.
