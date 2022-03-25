Maní: one of the most amazing magic towns is located in the heart of the Yucatan Peninsula

This picturesque Magical Town of Yucatan, -Maní- which means “the place where everything happened”, still maintains its Maya heritage among its inhabitants.

Maní is recognized not only for being the beginning of the Ruta de Los Conventos but also for its spectacular gastronomy that persists thanks to the figures of traditional cooks.

This is one of the most charming Magical Towns in all of Mexico.

Discovering its architecture that is part of the colonial architectural heritage and its handicrafts are essential for its visitors.

And not only that, the attractions can continue to be listed, among them the xCabachen cenote stands out, which is located in the heart of the town.







