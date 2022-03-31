Man stoned to death in the streets of Ticul Yucatán

The Municipal Police of Ticul received a report saying that in the San Joaquín neighborhood there was a man lying in a pool of blood, who was later identified as Francisco “N”, 58 years old.

(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- It was found out that Don “Nacho” was with some drinking companions when the event occurred and that they left, leaving only their party partner lying in a pool of blood.

Everything indicates that the man received a stone in the head. Paramedics from the Red Cross and units of the Municipal and State Police arrived at the site, as well as personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), who cordoned off the place while the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) arrived.

According to some neighbors, they did not see how the events unfolded, but they assured that some thugs were also drinking a few meters away, so they believe that perhaps there was some kind of confrontation, in which Don Nacho was killed with a stone to the head.

Several versions are handled: the first is that since Sunday afternoon, Francisco was drinking with a woman and other friends, although his relatives say that the now deceased went to work because he is a bricklayer.

In another version, they indicate that some thugs would have hit him on the head with a stick, while witnesses remained silent fearing retaliation.

