Man sets house on fire with his own family inside in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán

Carlos “N” set fire to a house in Oxkutzcab, while his wife and two daughters were inside, who managed to get out of the premises in time. Witnesses to the events requested the emergency services, so that Municipal Police officers arrested the arsonist.

The subject was presented before the First Control Judge of Tekax, Manuel Soberanis Ramírez, who described the arrest as legal and the prosecutors filed the charges for the crime of damage to another’s property committed by fire (2), the first, planned and sanctioned by article 348 paragraph I section I, and the second, provided for and sanctioned in article 348 first paragraph section II, of the State Penal Code.

In the accusation, the prosecutors established that on March 20th, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the accused intentionally set fire to a house made of Guano, owned by Felipe “N”, located on Calle 51 between 28 and 30, Colonia La Mejorada, in the town of Oxkutzcab.

The house was inhabited by the defendant, his sentimental partner, and her two minor daughters. For this reason, inside the house, they had clothes, hammocks, blankets, dishes, some furniture, all of which ended up in ashes, the same as the house.

At the hearing, the accused waived the deadlines granted by law for his legal situation to be resolved.

The prosecutors presented the arguments to support the accusation, the same evidence that could not be refuted by the defense.

For this reason, Judge Soberanis Ramírez issued the order linking him to the process, decreed the precautionary measure of preventive detention, and granted a period of three months for the closure of the investigation.

