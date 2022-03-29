Man sets house on fire with his own family inside in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán

Carlos “N” set fire to a house in Oxkutzcab, while his wife and two daughters were inside, who managed to get out of the premises in time. Witnesses to the events requested the emergency services, so that Municipal Police officers arrested the arsonist.
The subject was presented before the First Control Judge of Tekax, Manuel Soberanis Ramírez, who described the arrest as legal and the prosecutors filed the charges for the crime of damage to another’s property committed by fire (2), the first, planned and sanctioned by article 348 paragraph I section I, and the second, provided for and sanctioned in article 348 first paragraph section II, of the State Penal Code.
In the accusation, the prosecutors established that on March 20th, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the accused intentionally set fire to a house made of Guano, owned by Felipe “N”, located on Calle 51 between 28 and 30, Colonia La Mejorada, in the town of Oxkutzcab.
The house was inhabited by the defendant, his sentimental partner, and her two minor daughters. For this reason, inside the house, they had clothes, hammocks, blankets, dishes, some furniture, all of which ended up in ashes, the same as the house.
At the hearing, the accused waived the deadlines granted by law for his legal situation to be resolved.
The prosecutors presented the arguments to support the accusation, the same evidence that could not be refuted by the defense.
For this reason, Judge Soberanis Ramírez issued the order linking him to the process, decreed the precautionary measure of preventive detention, and granted a period of three months for the closure of the investigation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Greenpeace activists immobilized machinery used to build the Maya Train in Quintana Roo
Activists from the international group Greenpeace.
-
Mérida Airport starts the week with great mobility and everything on schedule
The only delay so far has.
-
Man found dead in a warehouse in Tizimín, Yucatán
Tizimín, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- On.
-
3 high-end cruise ships arrive in Progreso, and the port is expecting more arrivals
The port of Progreso has become.
-
Yucatan state government helps Maya speakers and migrants to complete their basic education
The Institutes for the Education of.
-
Mexico’s National Guard says no shots were fired at the Cancun Airport
Mexico’s National Guard on Monday said.
-
2 men left Cuba on a motorized surfboard, one week later, they’re nowhere to be found
Days after a man from Cuba.
-
Tourists run amid the sound of firearms at the Cancun airport (Watch Video)
Tourists were sent scrambling by loud.
-
Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have been driven away from Kyiv
Ukraine’s military says they have “eliminated”.
-
New investigation says Mexico’s armed forces knew of the 43 students kidnapping in 2014
Mexico’s armed forces knew that 43.
Leave a Comment