Man jumps overboard from a Carnival cruiser, his body is found hours later

“The body of a man vacationing on a Carnival cruise ship was found a few hours after he plunged overboard on the evening of Wednesday, March 16th,” US Coast Guard officials said.
(Yahoo News).- The unidentified guest jumped from Deck 11 of the Carnival Horizon around 7 p.m., according to Carnival Cruise Line. About two hours before, the ship with at least 14 decks had left from the Grand Turks, Turks and Caicos Islands.
The ship’s exact location when the man jumped remains unclear.
Carnival, with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, ultimately found and recovered the man’s body.
The guest was traveling with his wife, who is being supported by Carnival’s CARE team along with his family.
The Carnival Horizon is on a six-day cruise that took off from Miami on Sunday and plans to return on March 19. The Coast Guard has since cleared the ship to continue its voyage.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
