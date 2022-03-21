Man dies instantly while walking the streets of downtown Mérida

This Sunday morning the death of a senior citizen was recorded in the streets of Centro de Mérida.
(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- The events were recorded on Calle 60 between 65 and 67, when the man was walking on the sidewalk and at one point he sat down and then lay down on the pavement, a place from which he no longer got up.
Given the situation, people passing through the area notified agents of the Municipal Police, so paramedics from the corporation arrived at the scene, who only confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs.
The man was identified as Gonzalo, nicknamed “El Huero”, who was known for always walking along the Pasaje Pichetas course smoking and drinking his soda.
It was indicated that “El Huero” felt bad on Saturday and was treated by paramedics from the Municipal Police, who told him that he had to be taken to a hospital for his care, but he refused.
After confirming his death, the street was cordoned off for a couple of hours so that the Prosecutor’s Office could do his job and determine the cause of death.
The Semefo personnel arrived at the site to lift the body.
