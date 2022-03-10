Man caught beating up his wife in broad daylight in downtown Mérida

Police arrested the subject at the time he hit his partner. Just a few steps from Merida’s cathedral, Ramiro Andrés “N” did not hesitate to beat up his sentimental partner in broad daylight and now faces criminal proceedings for crimes of family violence and injuries.

When he was placed at the disposal of the control judge, Rómulo Antonio Bonilla Castañeda, his detention was declared legal and they agreed to charge him for the crimes of family violence and injuries, and reserved the right to testify.

Then it was argued to be linked to the process on March 9, to define his legal situation. Bonilla Castañeda imposed the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention for the duration of the process.

On March 1, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the defendant was found near the corner of streets 67 and 64, Merida’s ‘Centro’, where Mrs. RMMH was also present, with whom he maintains a sentimental relationship. When ssuddenly, for no reason the man exercised abusive acts of power against the victim, attacking her psychologically and physically, and causing visible injuries.

Seeing the aggression, agents of the Mérida Municipal Police arrested the man onsite.

The injuries presented by the victim were classified as not life-endangering, that take less than 15 days to heal.

