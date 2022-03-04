Man arrested in Hunucma accused of homicide

HUNUCMÁ, YUCATAN (March 04, 2022).- The probable perpetrator of a homicide committed last Tuesday in Hunucmá, was arrested today by agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

From the moment that F.K.P.’s disappearance was reported, investigating agents and prosecutors took statements and collected evidence that allowed for the clarification and establishment of probable responsibilities.

This is how the investigation folder was created based on the Public Ministry work and then an arrest warrant against Alejandro E. C. alias “Marisco” was issued by a Control Judge for the crime of aggravated homicide.

Based on the test data, the alleged perpetrator had an argument with the now-deceased for drugs and debts and suddenly started beating him up, until he realized that the man was not breathing.

That was when he decided to burn the body and bury it right inside the abandoned property where both men used to meet to consume alcoholic beverages and drugs.

The investigation folder is still open, the suspect will face the process behind bars, and the corresponding authorities will determine his legal status.

