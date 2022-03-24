Man abused a minor for two years in their own household, he was finally arrested

Agents of the State Investigative Police arrested Víctor “N”, accused of groping and abusing a girl since she was 10 years old, who is the daughter of her sentimental partner, from 2020 to date.

(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- The arrest was made in compliance with an arrest warrant issued by the Second Control Judge of Mérida, Ileana Domínguez Zapata.

In the hearing held on Wednesday, March 23rd, at the Mérida Oral Justice Center, the prosecutors formulated the charges of sexual abuse and aggravated equated rape, based on the evidence presented in this criminal case.

The accusation indicates that the events took place from 2020 to February 2022, every time the defendant was alone with the daughter of her sentimental partner, the pervert started with lascivious touches on her private parts and eventually ended up raping her.

The attacks happened several times and the last one was in February of this year when the mother finally found out what was happening.

The subject fled and the mother took the little girl to file the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which led to the exercise of persecutory action against this subject, who was arrested on Tuesday, March 22nd, by police state officers.

The defendant reserved the right to render his statement and requested a period of 24 hours for his legal situation to be resolved.

The Control Judge deterined on Wednesday 23, the holding of the connection hearing and decreed the precautionary measure of preventive detention, for the entire duration of the process. So the man is already behind bars.

