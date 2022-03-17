Maintenance to Pedestrian Crossings in Chuburná Yucatán

As part of the maintenance and road safety activities, the mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, supervised the maintenance work on the pedestrian crossings at Chuburná Puerto.
(YA).- The Director of Public Services, Cannan Ortegón Góngora, explained that asphalt paint was applied in the pedestrian area on the intersection of Calle 9 and Calle 8, in the community of Chuburná Puerto, municipality of Progreso.
During his tour, the Municipal President took the opportunity to greet the residents of the area and listen to their reports and petitions.
Finally, Zacarías Curi informed that these maintenance works will be carried out in different areas of the municipliaty, including Chuburná Puerto, Chelem, Yucalpetén, and Progreso, to avoid possible accidents.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
