Mahahual’s economic recovery is on the right track

Gerardo Pérez Zafra, representative of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) in Mahahual, stressed that “the economic recovery is solid and is on the right track.”
(COPARMEX).- On this occasion, national tourism showed its high presence in the beach area, consuming dishes specialized in seafood, mainly fish and shellfish typical of this coastal area.
There are around 80 businesses of this type in the beach area, which reported better sales and capacity of people, with an average consumption of 150 pesos per person. Therefore, there is an estimate of 375 thousand pesos of gross economic income for this productive sector.
Pérez Zafra stressed that March is expected to bring better benefits, because the spring will bring higher temperatures, more sun and heat, ideal to attract national and foreign tourism.
