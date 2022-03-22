Mago de Oz concert was moved from Mérida to Umán, and there was a huge response

“Uman showed its potential to host international events”, said Mayor Gaspar Ventura Cisernos Polanco after the big success of the Mago de Oz concert.

Umán, Yucatán.- “In the Yucatecan Capital of Industries we are promoting a responsible economic reactivation, aimed at the benefit of the inhabitants of the community, allowing the generation of direct and indirect employment, and at the same time promoting a new level of organizational capacity for the municipality; we are ready to host international events”, declared Uman mayor Gaspar Ventura.

Last night, hundreds of rock lovers, and in particular fans of the Spanish band El Mago de Oz, enjoyed a night full of hits, such as “Pagan Party” among others, an event that took place at the Elíseo Gómez baseball field, a concert organized with great responsibility, and the full support of the City Council of Umán that provided all the logistics and facilities so that the event could be carried out.

The organizers of the event agreed that Umán is ready to host more events and activities of international level, since they recognized the disposition, installed capacity, logistics and other facilities provided by the City of Umán.

“This type of activity contributes to strengthening the social fabric, especially after the quarantine that kept our inhabitants locked up in their homes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event was carried out in total compliance with the recommendations of the state and federal Ministry of Health.

Local businesses, motorcycle taxi drivers, restaurateurs, shops, street vendors among others, benefited from these activities, since they reported that their food products were sold out; and a high demand in transportation was constant. The value chain contributed directly to the economy of the inhabitants of Umán.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (INEGI), the major activity in this city is Retail Trade, which represents 36.4% of the economy of Uman, for which the sector had been seriously injured by the coronavirus.

The instruction of the Municipal President, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco is to allow the economic strengthening of Uman by trying to bring more events of this kind to the city.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments