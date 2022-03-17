Mago de Oz concert lacks the respective permits for its realization

The Mérida City Council reports that the concert by the Mago de Oz Heavy Metal musical group, scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 9:00 p.m. at the Poliforum Zamná, lacks the respective permits. Given this situation, citizens who purchased tickets for this event are urged to take precautions.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 16, 2022.-The Deputy Director of the Department of the Interior, Ricardo Cebada Ricalde, explained that the organizers did not process the permits for the concert in a timely manner, so it has not been possible to verify the conditions for the performance, including security measures and civil protection protocols.

The official specified that the municipal administration seeks that the organizers guarantee the safety of the attendees in this type of show.

Finally, Cebada Ricalde reiterated the call to those from Merida who already have their tickets, to take due precautions and invited organizers and promoters of shows to be held in the city, to previously and with due time, comply with all the requirements that the municipal regulation establishes to carry out public shows, as well as complying with the security measures in terms of civil protection and those contained in the Show Regulations, since the Municipality has the power to cancel these events when these conditions are not met.

Mägo de Oz (Spanish for Wizard of Oz) are a Spanish folk heavy metal band from Begoña, Madrid formed in mid-1988 by drummer Txus di Fellatio. The band became well known for the strong Celtic feel to their music strengthened through their consistent usage of a violinist and flautist. The name for the band was chosen, according to founding member Txus, because “life is a yellow brick road, on which we walk in the company of others searching for our dreams”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments