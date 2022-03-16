Long weekend coming to Yucatán and all of Mexico

Students, teachers, and workers will be able to enjoy a holiday break next weekend since this Monday, March 21st, the birthday of Benito Juárez is an official holiday.

(TYT) Mérida, Yucatán, March 16th, 2022.- In addition, preschool, elementary and high school teachers will carry out administrative discharge tasks on Friday, March 18th, so the long weekend will start for students on Thursday afternoon.

While Monday, March 21st, is an official holiday for the celebration of the birth of Benito Juárez and all sectors can take this day, no banks or governmental offices will be operating.

While on Friday, March 25th, there will be no classes at the basic level because the teachers have a session of the Technical Council, according to the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Easter holidays 2022

The Easter holidays will start on Sunday, April 10th, and end on April 17th, but according to the SEP calendar, the holidays continue until April 22nd. These days are not mandatory for companies.

The next holiday will be May 1st, Labor Day when students, employees, and banks will not work.

This year the date will fall on a Sunday, so only those who work that day will receive additional financial compensation.

The children will not go to classes on Thursday, May 5th, to commemorate the Battle of Puebla, but that date is not mandatory either.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments