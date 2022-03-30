Las Coloradas is a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction on the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula

PLANNING TO VISIT “LAS COLORADAS”, YUCATAN, THE PINK LAKES IN MEXICO?
Las Coloradas, located in the Yucatan Peninsula, is a Mexico bucket list destination for many visitors. The nearest major city is Merida, but you can access the pink lakes from other areas. This article, however, is all about how to get from Merida to Las Coloradas.
As I live in Merida, I have been to the pink lakes before. In this article, I’ll share all my best tips on how to visit Las Coloradas so you see the lakes in all their pink glory. You’ll also discover your transportation options — including Las Coloradas tours, driving directions, and buses.
In my opinion, the easiest, most stress-free way to visit is on a Las Coloradas tour — and I have featured the best Merida to Las Coloradas Tours right here! As it’s quite remote, you need to take two buses and a taxi to get there on public transportation, or go with your own rental car.
Whichever way you choose, you’ll be able to enjoy Las Coloradas!
