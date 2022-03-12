“La Plancha” will have an investment of 1.4 billion pesos (70 million USD)

They ask the Federation to invest in the 27 hectares that make up the area to give it a tourist vocation
The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, reported that he had already held a meeting with Javier May Rodríguez, general director of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), where he indicated that if he is thinking of investing the 1,400 million pesos in the construction of the public park in “La Plancha”, in addition, the federal official was asked that the investment not only be made in the 22 hectares that make up the former train station but that it be comprehensive throughout the area to give it “another vocation” mainly tourist.
In a general way, he explained that the idea of investing the 1,400 million pesos in the “La Plancha” project is being contemplated.
“The projects are not ready yet, the only thing missing is a work table to put them together because both the Government and the City Council have projects in which civil society participated,” he reported.
Two hectares will be set aside to build a station for the Maya Train, however, May Rodríguez assured the Mayor the entrance of the Maya Train to La Plancha is not contemplated for the moment. Then he reiterated that “the entire space will be 100 percent a public park.”
“The Maya Train passengers coming to Merida will get off the train at the Teya station and a different transport will bring them to Mérida, this is going to be a “multimodal public transport point,” said the mayor.
The 27-hectare area will be encompassed with La Mejorada area, Paseo de Montejo and the Centro Histórico.
“It is important to have a better infrastructure because it is a tourist area, La Plancha is just five blocks away from Paseo de Montejo,” Renán Barrera pointed out.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Police officer rescues a cat from a 7-meter-high tree in Kanasín
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police.
-
The First Sun Race “Kiin” will take place on Sunday, March 20th, in Chablekal
Within the framework of the activities.
-
Project for the remodeling of the ‘Dr. Agustín O’Horán’ Hospital is approved by federal authorities
The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila.
-
More than one million Ukrainian children have been separated from their parents
Ukrainian children are the main victims.
-
Grupo Presidente and VivaAerobus form alliance to promote Business Tourism by offering special benefits to Corporate Customers
• With this agreement, business travelers,.
-
Mexico sends a flight to rescue citizens trapped in Ukraine
Dozens of Mexicans will have a.
-
In 9 years, 37 activists of the Rarámuri ethnic group (Tarahumara) have been murdered in Chihuahua
Data from Amnesty International and the.
-
Sembrando Vida program full of deficiencies and irregularities
Farmers who are beneficiaries of the.
-
Yucatan aspires to produce its own energy
Ernesto Herrera Novelo, secretary of Economic.
-
The deputies of the European Parliament, before the unusual reply of López Obrador: “It disqualifies itself”
Given the resentment of the Mexican.
Leave a Comment