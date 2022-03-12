“La Plancha” will have an investment of 1.4 billion pesos (70 million USD)

They ask the Federation to invest in the 27 hectares that make up the area to give it a tourist vocation

The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, reported that he had already held a meeting with Javier May Rodríguez, general director of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), where he indicated that if he is thinking of investing the 1,400 million pesos in the construction of the public park in “La Plancha”, in addition, the federal official was asked that the investment not only be made in the 22 hectares that make up the former train station but that it be comprehensive throughout the area to give it “another vocation” mainly tourist.

In a general way, he explained that the idea of ​​investing the 1,400 million pesos in the “La Plancha” project is being contemplated.

“The projects are not ready yet, the only thing missing is a work table to put them together because both the Government and the City Council have projects in which civil society participated,” he reported.

Two hectares will be set aside to build a station for the Maya Train, however, May Rodríguez assured the Mayor the entrance of the Maya Train to La Plancha is not contemplated for the moment. Then he reiterated that “the entire space will be 100 percent a public park.”

“The Maya Train passengers coming to Merida will get off the train at the Teya station and a different transport will bring them to Mérida, this is going to be a “multimodal public transport point,” said the mayor.

The 27-hectare area will be encompassed with La Mejorada area, Paseo de Montejo and the Centro Histórico.

“It is important to have a better infrastructure because it is a tourist area, La Plancha is just five blocks away from Paseo de Montejo,” Renán Barrera pointed out.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments