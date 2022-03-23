Jurassic World Dominion: will feature Mexican dinosaurs

Dinosaurs are not “extinct”: they live today as birds… and in our hearts. And one of the reasons why we cannot stop marveling at these prehistoric creatures is the Jurassic Park film saga, which has allowed us to imagine, through the big screen, what those gigantic animals were like.

(TYT).- Jurassic World: Dominion, the most recent installment of the saga, which will be released in the summer of 2022, revealed a new trailer this Thursday, after a few weeks ago it released a five-minute fragment of the film.

The trailer shows the protagonists of this new series, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as the return of the legendary characters of Sam Neil, in the role of Alan Grant; Laura Dern as Ellie Sadler; and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

Best of all, the trailer shows dinosaurs that, yes, are our countrymen: they lived more than 65 million years ago in the territory that our country currently occupies.

What Mexican dinosaurs will appear in the movie?

The plot of Jurassic World: Dominion consists of a world in which dinosaurs coexist with humans and other species in the open air without cages in between. That is, the creatures were released (or escaped) and roam freely in the world.

That said, these are the “Mexican” dinosaurs that will appear in the film:

tyrannosaurus rex

The king of dinosaurs. The most famous of all. According to the UNAM, this reptile, whose name means “tyrant reptile”, had a length of up to 14 meters, in addition to weighing up to seven tons. It lived during the late Cretaceous in the territory that is now North America, including Mexico.

“It was one of the fiercest carnivores. Some fossil bones of Edmontosaurus and Triceratops show marks from the teeth of this predator. Tyrannosaurus’s hands were so short that they were useless for carrying food to his snout. Fossils have been found in western North America. For almost a hundred years it was considered the largest carnivore, but larger specimens have been discovered in South America and Africa, for example the Giganotosaurus,” says UNAM.

In northern Mexico, according to a report from the Lado B site, researchers from the Institute of Geology identified teeth that belong to the “king of the dinosaurs,” so it can be said with certainty that he was our countryman.

“We are really excited about this discovery, since for the first time for Mexico we can say with certainty that the most famous dinosaur of all time inhabited our country,” said Claudia Serrano, a researcher at the Institute of the Maximum House of Studies.

Quetzalcoatlus

The plumed serpent is not a mythical Mesoamerican god, it is an animal that really existed. In fact, with a weight of 80 kilograms and a size of up to 13 meters, it is the largest flying species in the entire history of the planet.

This winged reptile, whose habitat includes North America, will appear in the new Jurassic World film. In the trailer he appears attacking an aircraft in which the protagonists fly.

At the beginning of February, the UNAM published a historic finding: footprints of giant pterosaurs accompanied by footprints of prehistoric birds similar to geese and therapods that may be tyrannosaurs, which were found in Coahuila in one of the largest deposits of this type. .

“Pterosaur tracks belong to the Azhdarchidae group, which includes the largest pterosaurs, such as Quetzalcoatlus. We estimate that the wingspan could reach four meters. The dinosaur footprints show similarities with those of a tyrannosaurus”, indicated the House of Studies.

Until now these are the dinosaurs that appear in the movie that inhabited our country millions of years ago. There are others, such as the Triceratops, that although they inhabited North America, they have not been found in the national territory. However, one of its close cousins, the Coahuilaceratops, as its name indicates, had a great presence in northern Mexico.

If you, like us, can’t wait for Jurassic World: Dominion to come out, we leave you here the first five minutes of the film in which tyrannosaurs and quetzalcoatlus appear… could it be in prehistoric Mexico?

