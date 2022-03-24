Julián Zacarías meets with state authorities to follow up on the “Jurassic Path” project

A few days after the opening of the “Jurassic Trail” theme park, the mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, held a meeting with the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat, Michelle Fridman Hirsch and members of the Progreso City Council.

(TYT) Progreso, Yucatán, March 23, 2022.- The meeting was also attended by representatives of the educational institutions of the National Technological Institute of Mexico, Campus Progreso and the Anahuac Mayab University.

Different topics were discussed intending to come up with a plan to trigger the tourism industry in the port of Progreso, and it was decided that the most important thing right now is to meet the main needs, such as basic services, to improve the stay of visitors.

Finally, the mayor highlighted the importance of maintaining order and thanked the teamwork between the institutions, the Progreso City Council and the State Government, in order to deliver a unique project that allows recovering the scientific and cultural information of the municipality.

