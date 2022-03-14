It’s been two years since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Yucatán

Today, two years after the arrival of Covid-19 in Yucatan, the decline in the lethal rapidly spreading pathology is remarkable.

731 days after the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in Yucatan, there are already 109,529 people infected with the lethal biological agent, with an age range of one month to 107 years.

In 2020 alone, 26,492 people were positive for the new coronavirus, 24.2 percent; while in 2021 there were 51,510 infected, 47 percent, and so far this year, the figure goes up to 31,527 cases, 28.8 percent.

In Mexico, the first person infected with Covid-19 appeared on February 27, 2020, and 16 days later, on March 12 of the same year, the first case was registered in Yucatan, when a Merida citizen became infected after traveling abroad. .

The agency revealed that the first two deaths registered in the State were on March 24, 2020, that is, 12 days after the first confirmed case of the pandemic.

According to the epidemiological panorama and the distribution of positive cases for Covid-19, to date, the geography of mortality has covered 104 of the 106 Yucatecan municipalities, only the municipalities of Quintana Roo and Tahdziú have not registered any casualties due to Covid-19.

For now, 102 thousand 319 infected people have already recovered, 93.4 percent of the total, which are no longer a risk of contagion.

Similarly, there are 311 active cases, of which there are 28 positives in public hospitals and in total isolation, while 283 are stable and are in their respective homes, since their cases are mild.

The daily record of infections or morbidity was recorded on February 1, 2022, with 1,173 confirmed cases.

Until today, 99 percent of those infected are Yucatecans, and the rest, from other states, as well as from four other countries.

At least 32 Yucatecans were infected abroad, nine in the United States; seven in Peru; seven in Spain; four in France; two in Germany, and the rest in Belgium, Estonia and Sweden.

Based on the state panorama for 2022, in Merida alone there are 70,784 accumulated confirmed cases, 64.6 percent.

The second municipality that concentrates the highest number of infections is Valladolid, with 5,138 cases, 4.69 percent, followed by Kanasín, with 4,667 infected, 4.26 percent.

Likewise, Progreso is the fourth municipality with the highest incidence, with 3,101 positives, 2.83 percent, and Umán, with 2,695 infections, 2.46 percent.

Tizimín is in sixth place, with 2,463 infections, 2.25 percent; Ticul, with two thousand 29 cases, 1.85 percent; Hunucmá, with 1,648 positives, 1.5 percent;

Motul, with 1,410 infected, 1.29 percent, and Tekax, with 1,321, 1.21 percent.

In Maxcanú a total of 1,087 infections have been registered, which represents 0.99 percent, so it is in the eleventh place.

The highest incidence of Covid-19 contagion is concentrated in these 10 municipalities in the epidemic risk table, with 86.97 percent of the total cases, and the rest is distributed in 96 municipalities.

Two municipalities have less than a dozen infected, such is the case of Quintana Roo, with nine positives, and Mayapán, with seven.

