Is Progreso really progressing as a tourist destination?

Among the best places to enjoy some beach time close to Merida, Progreso is definitely the closest beach town that offers a beautiful infinite beach and great restaurants. It’s actually the biggest city on the gulf coast of Mexico in Yucatan.
Progreso is a port city on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. It’s a common stop for cruise ships, which dock at its landmark long pier.
An oceanfront promenade, the Malecón, is lined with beaches and thatch-roofed restaurants. The Faro de Puerto Progreso, built in 1893, is an active lighthouse.
The city is a gateway to the inland Maya archaeological sites of Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, and Dzibilchaltún.
But Progreso is still a nice laidback tranquil beach town up to this date, with a good amount of tourist facilities. Mind that Progreso is also a cruise port with many cruise ships stopping by.
Here is a good site where to check the cruise schedule if you want to avoid bumping into big groups of tourists.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON LET’S TRAVEL TO MEXICO
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Are you passionate about chess? Sign up for the open tournament CEMA 2022
This an open invitation for the.
-
More than 2 thousand boats are expected to sail during Holy Week off the coasts of Yucatan
Maritime traffic is expected to reach.
-
American actor John Stamos reveals Taylor Hawkins’s last message to him
John Phillip Stamos is an American.
-
Las Coloradas is a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction on the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula
PLANNING TO VISIT “LAS COLORADAS”, YUCATAN,.
-
Celestun is the best place to observe the beautiful Pink Flamingos (Watch Video)
Mexico is the seventh-most visited country.
-
Taco Fair is coming to Mérida!
With the aim of supporting several.
-
Menos Plástico Mahahual continues with Sea Turtle Protection Program in 2022
Turtle nesting season in Mahahual is.
-
Mérida Airport starts the week with great mobility and everything on schedule
The only delay so far has.
-
3 high-end cruise ships arrive in Progreso, and the port is expecting more arrivals
The port of Progreso has become.
-
Mexico defies the US “almighty” gun manufacturers (OPINION)
The Mexican government’s lawsuit against US.
Leave a Comment