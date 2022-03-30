Is Progreso really progressing as a tourist destination?

Among the best places to enjoy some beach time close to Merida, Progreso is definitely the closest beach town that offers a beautiful infinite beach and great restaurants. It’s actually the biggest city on the gulf coast of Mexico in Yucatan.

Progreso is a port city on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. It’s a common stop for cruise ships, which dock at its landmark long pier.

An oceanfront promenade, the Malecón, is lined with beaches and thatch-roofed restaurants. The Faro de Puerto Progreso, built in 1893, is an active lighthouse.

The city is a gateway to the inland Maya archaeological sites of Chichén Itzá, Uxmal, and Dzibilchaltún.

But Progreso is still a nice laidback tranquil beach town up to this date, with a good amount of tourist facilities. Mind that Progreso is also a cruise port with many cruise ships stopping by.

Here is a good site where to check the cruise schedule if you want to avoid bumping into big groups of tourists.

